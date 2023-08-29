Bob Odenkirk returning to Naperville with daughter for book tour

Naperville native now celebrity Bob Odenkirk will return to his hometown this October for a special event hosted by Anderson’s Bookshop.

Odenkirk’s new book – a father/daughter collaboration

An Emmy award-winner, comedian, author, and New York Times bestselling writer, Odenkirk, will visit Community Christian Church, 1635 Emerson Ln, Naperville, on Friday, October 13, to celebrate the release of his new book, “Zilot and Other Important Rhymes”.

He’ll be joined by his daughter Erin, who illustrated the book. The two will take part in a conversation with New York Times bestselling author Jon Scieszka. Audience Q&A will follow, with Bob, Erin, and Jon all participating in a book signing at the end, as well as a quick photo-op.

How the book came to be

The book consists of poems that Bob Odenkirk began writing with his children when they were young. He wanted his two kids, Emily and Nate, to understand that the books they read actually came from the minds and writings of actual people. He hoped to empower his kids with the knowledge that one day they could be writers or illustrators.

Twenty years later, when the family was quarantined together, they took a look back at their writings. Erin began illustrating pictures to go along with the poems and the family realized they had the makings of an actual book.

About Bob Odenkirk

Bob Odenkirk, a Naperville North alum, is known for his acting in television shows such as Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and AMC’s new series, Lucky Hank. He’s also the author of many books, including “A Load of Hooey”, and his New York Times best-selling memoir “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama.”

Anderson’s last hosted Odenkirk at Community Christian Church in March, 2022.

More information about the October event

Pre-registration for the in-person event is required, and includes a copy of the new book. The signing line will not include personalizations.

More information can be found on the Event Combo website.

Photo/Image courtesy: Anderson’s Bookshop

