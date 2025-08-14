Body found in Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve

Naperville police have reported that a body was found off a Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve trail west of Book Road.

Passerby finds body and alerts police

A passerby found the body in the woods around 50 to 60 yards from the trail, according to an officer.

Upon finding the body, the individual alerted law enforcement. Officials responded to the call at approximately 2 p.m. The trail was taped off during the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. NCTV17 will provide additional information as we receive it.

