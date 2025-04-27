Body found in water at Burlington Park Forest Preserve, Naperville 

Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the water Saturday afternoon at Burlington Park Forest Preserve in Naperville, according to The Patch.

Body found in Burlington Park Forest Preserve prompts death investigation

According to an email from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Officers with the district were called to the scene around 2:56 p.m. to begin a death investigation. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Officials said there is no known threat to the public at this time. The investigation remains active, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.

