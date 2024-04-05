Bolingbrook man arrested for alleged cocaine sales in Naperville

A Bolingbrook man has been arrested on felony charges for allegedly selling cocaine in the Naperville area, according to a news release by the Naperville Police Department.

Cornell Gandy III, 27, is charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Arrest made after month-long investigation into alleged cocaine sales

Naperville police say the arrest was made with assistance from the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group, after a month- long investigation into suspected cocaine sales in the Naperville area.

Gandy was arrested in a parking lot in the 6000 block of Illinois Route 53, Woodridge, just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3.

Photo courtesy: Handout, Naperville Police Department

