Bolingbrook man charged with unauthorized recording in Naperville gym’s restrooms

Naperville police arrested a Bolingbrook man for allegedly hiding cameras inside restrooms at a Naperville gym, according to a press release from the Naperville Police Department.

Erick Palacios, 47, is charged with 11 counts of unauthorized video recording and live video transmission. There is one charge for each identified victim, the release stated.

Employee finds hidden cameras inside Naperville gym’s bathrooms

On March 22, police responded to Title Boxing Club, located at 4003 Plainfield-Naperville Rd., after an employee found small cameras hidden in two of the gym’s bathrooms.

During the investigation, officials identified Palacios, a gym member at the time, as a suspect.

Police later obtained a search warrant for Palacios’ home. After searching through electronic devices, officials allegedly found videos and photographs of several victims taken from the cameras between January and March of 2025.

On Aug. 24, Palacios turned himself in to the police and was transported to the Will County Jail.

Will County Court records show Palacios is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23.

Photo courtesy: Naperville Police Department

