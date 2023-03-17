Bond denied for Aurora man accused of downtown Naperville shooting

Bond has been denied for the Aurora man accused of shooting a man outside of a downtown Naperville bar on Saturday, March 11.

Aurora man charged with three counts in shooting

James Barnett, 27, appeared before Judge Michael Reidy this morning, according to a news release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney and Naperville police chief. He’s facing charges of one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of aggravated battery – discharge of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

What happened?

Naperville police say that around 11:35 p.m. last Saturday night, they got a report of someone causing a disturbance when asked to leave a downtown Naperville bar on Jefferson Avenue.

Officers responded, and while talking with bar employees, reported hearing gunshots coming from the back of the building. Upon investigation, officers say they found a man who had been shot in his right leg in the parking lot. Reportedly, the victim had been out with Barnett and another man that night. The three left and got into a car together, at which time an argument broke out, according to the news release.

The three men then reportedly got out of the car. Barnett allegedly reached back into the car to grab a gun that was there, shot the victim in the leg, and fled.

Barnett was taken into custody Thursday.

Incident showed “absolute disregard for public safety”

“Opening fire in downtown Naperville on a Saturday night, as alleged against Mr. Barnett, demonstrates an absolute disregard for public safety and contempt for the rule of law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. “This type of violent crime is extremely serious and will most certainly not be tolerated in DuPage County.

“Violence of any kind cannot and will not be tolerated in our city. Gun violence, especially,” Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in the news release. “This was an excellent job by the officers on scene to work through the situation that evening, provide aid to the victim, and later apprehend the suspect. Our detectives should be commended for their tireless efforts in following up on this case and securing charges.”

Barrett’s next court appearance is set for April 11.

photo courtesy: police handout

