Bond Denied For Man Accused of Stabbing Woman in Naperville Hotel

Bond was denied for a Chicago man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times at a Naperville hotel earlier this month, according to a press release by DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres.

Willie Tidwell, 50, appeared at a bond hearing before Judge George Ford on Saturday for the September 10 incident.

The Crime

It’s alleged that just after 9:15 p.m. that day, Tidwell went to the Extended Stay at 1827 Center Point Circle, where a woman he had been involved with romantically was staying. Once in her room, Tidwell and the victim fought, and he allegedly hit her repeatedly, then pulled out a knife and stabbed her eleven times about her stomach, neck, and chest. Police say he then left the scene and the victim called 911.

Tidwell was later identified as the suspect and taken into custody at a home in Calumet City on September 30.

“It is alleged that Mr. Tidwell ruthlessly beat and stabbed an innocent woman eleven times and then left her bloodied and beaten on a hotel room bed,” Berlin said in the press release. “Domestic violence remains a top priority of my office and any allegation of such will be aggressively prosecuted.”

Stabbing Victim Recovering From Injuries

The victim is recovering from her injuries.

“This was a brutal act that could very easily have been fatal, and I’m incredibly grateful that the victim in this case is recovering,” Arres said. “I want to express sincere gratitude to our detectives for their diligence on this investigation and the outstanding effort they put forward to build a strong case against the offender. I’d also like to thank the Calumet City Police Department, the South Suburban Emergency Response Team and DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office for their assistance in this investigation.”

Charges for Tidwell

Tidwell has been charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery. His next court appearance is October 31, 2022.

