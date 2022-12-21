Boys Scout Toy Drive at Naperville Edward Hospital

The Child Life department at Edward Hospital got an early Christmas gift on Tuesday from the Indian American Political Alliance.

“So, we received a donation from a Boy Scout troop who partnered with the Indian American Political Alliance (IAPA) organization, and they put out some boxes to collect donations for pediatric patients this holiday season,” said Child Life Specialists Nina Sittler.

The Naperville Boys Scout Troop reached out to the Child Life team to set up a time to stop by with their treasures. IAPA was there to help with the drop off, with more than 100 toys wrapped in hand.

“They unloaded the gifts onto our flatbed. We took a nice little display picture so that they could have that to take back to the Boy Scouts in the IEP and kind of put that out and show what they’re doing in the community. Then we took it back up to the playroom and we will unbox it and put it in storage,” said Sittler

Donations are taken year-round, but Christmas brings an extra demand. That’s why the Edward staff is especially appreciative of those who take the time to make someone else’s holiday even brighter.

“I just think that people have that giving spirit at this time where they’re just thinking, how else can I give. So they often target this time of year to donate. And we accept them all. We love them. If we can’t give them all away the week of Christmas or the week after Christmas, we store them and give them out for birthdays and other holidays,” said Sittler.

Naperville News 17 Patrick Codo Reports.