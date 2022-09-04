Boys Soccer Best of the West Championship Naperville North vs Plainfield North 09.03.22

Welcome to the boys soccer best of the West Championship. Naperville North is no stranger to the title game as they come in as defending champs. Their opponent is 4-0 Plainfield North who took care of Naperville Central in the semifinals earlier in the day. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

Tigers get off to good start with Cooper Allen using the header and it puts enough power on the ball to go in. Allen and his teammates quiet the dog pound with a 1-0 lead.

Now Allen tries the free but Husky goalie Reed Goss defends it like a brick wall and the blue and orange are able to clear it.

Alex Barger tries to get the dogs on the board but Tiger goalie Peyton Meyers slides down to make the save.

Although the Huskies also get a free kick opportunity and Aidan McMahon delivers to tie this game up at one heading into the break.

Second Half

In the second half Paul McCormick and Plainfield North look to jump back in front. His kicks hits the top of the post but Goss is in the right place at the right time to stop a disaster.

Time for the Huskies to do some damage. McMahon looks for Barger and side kicks it in like nobody’s business. That’s Alex Barger for you ladies and gentlemen. He breaks the tie and gives his squad a 2-1 lead.

Allen and the Tigers will not give up. Number 23 fights his defender, looses his balance but still manages to put that ball in the back of the net. His second goal of the game ties it up once again this time at two.

Blue and Orange want it back. Jaxon Stokes kicks the ball to McMahon who shoots falls and scores. What a half of goals we are having as this one puts the dogs in front 3-2.

Plainfield North with one last chance as Justin Williams puts a curve on it but Goss and the Huskies knock it away and it’s over. Naperville North takes home another best of the west title.

