Car pulled from Naperville lake tied to 2003 missing person’s case

A car pulled from a lake next to the Naperville Police Station on Thursday has been identified as being tied to a Berwyn Police Department investigation about a man who went missing in 2003, according to a joint news release from the Naperville and Berwyn police departments.

1992 Nissan Maxima pulled from lake contained suspected human remains

The man who went missing is named Hiep Luu. Officials did not supply any details of the circumstances around his disappearance.

However, an article released in December 2003 from the Chicago Tribune said Luu was a 21-year-old Vietnamese immigrant who had not been seen since Dec. 15, 2003.

According to the article, he got in his 1992 Nissan Maxima and left the Berwyn home where he lived with family members to head to his job at Storm Products in Woodridge, but was not seen again. He reportedly never showed up for work that day.

Authorities say the car pulled from the lake was a 1992 Nissan Maxima, which had suspected human remains inside. Its older license plate number helped connect it to the missing person’s case, officials said.

The DuPage County coroner’s office is currently working on identifying the deceased.

Car found by Naperville Fire Department divers during training exercise

The car was found in the southwest portion of Lake Osborne, located off of Aurora Avenue, just before 11 a.m. by Naperville Fire Department divers who were conducting a training exercise.

A tow truck was brought in Thursday to recover the car, removing it around 3:40 p.m. Police say divers were back at the scene on Friday looking for additional evidence.

The Naperville Police Department is overseeing the death investigation in cooperation with the Berwyn Police Department, which is in charge of the missing person’s case.

Anyone with pertinent information about that case is asked to reach out to the Berwyn Police Investigations Division at (708) 795-2160. Those with information about the death investigation can call Naperville police at (630) 420-4138.

