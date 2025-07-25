Carnival, animals, and exhibits showcased at the DuPage County Fair 

The annual DuPage County Fair kicked off Thursday, with festivities set to continue throughout the weekend.

Held at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds, this marks the 184th DuPage County Fair and the 71st held at 2015 Manchester Rd. in Wheaton.

“The focus of the fair is to give people the opportunity, particularly in the agricultural side, to showcase their talent. So people bring their livestock to show how they’ve done well raising a certain animal. They share that information with others, so now we got better herds. Same with vegetable growing, how to bake the best apple pie, how to make really good, chocolate chip cookies, so that’s done here,” said Jim McGuire, manager of the DuPage County Fair Association.

New exhibit at the DuPage County Fair

New this year to the fair is a History of DuPage exhibit.

“It shows a lot of the history of agriculture in DuPage. So a lot of the old tools, implements, and things that were used here in DuPage County back when the fair first started,” said McGuire.

And returning after a few years’ absence is the Axe Women Loggers.

One big change this time around is cashless entry. Guests will need to pay with a card at the gate kiosks or purchase tickets online in advance. Some food vendors may still accept cash.

Returning favorites

But a lot of the fair standards remain the same. Along with the returning animals, guests can expect to enjoy DuPage County Fair staples like live music at the beer garden, several food vendors, and a variety of entertainment events and activities.

“The carnival is back, bigger than ever. We have a really strong carnival this year, over 20 rides. A lot of little kids’ rides, a lot of big kids’ rides, there’s stuff here for everyone,” said McGuire.

Ticket prices range from adults (ages 13-61) at $12, seniors (ages 62 & up) at $8, and kids (ages 6-12) at $8. Children ages 5 and under and active military personnel with ID can enter for free. A mega pass is also available for $35, which includes admission and unlimited access to rides for the day.

And for those staying late at the fair, there will be a drone light show on Friday and Saturday at 10:15 p.m.

More information about the DuPage County Fair

The DuPage County Fair runs on Friday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, July 26, from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday, July 27, from noon to 8 p.m.

Additional information can be found on the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds website.

“It’s a good time to be out here, and it’s a good tradition for the community,” said McGuire.

