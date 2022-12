The Holiday season is here! Every year Naperville homeowners go all out when it comes to decorating their homes. In case you didn’t get the chance to check them out yourself, here’s a taste of the festival decorations that were on display this year.

From everybody at NCTV17, Happy Holidays! Thank you for all the support in 2022 and we can’t wait to share more Naperville stories in 2023!

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.