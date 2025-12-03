City contractor dies in accident at Naperville train station

Naperville police and fire crews responded on the evening of December 1, 2025, to the Naperville Train Station, 105 E. 4th Ave., after authorities received reports of a train-related incident involving a person.

According to a news release from the City of Naperville, the victim, an adult male contractor working for the City, was operating snow removal equipment on the south platform when an eastbound freight train struck the machine he was driving. He unfortunately did not survive his injuries.

Mayor Wehrli offers condolences

Mayor Scott Wehrli expressed the City’s deep sorrow over the loss. “This is a profound tragedy, and on behalf of the City of Naperville, I extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” he said. “Our employees and contractors provide vital services to our community every day, and their safety is always our top priority. Losing someone in this way is heartbreaking.”

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Wehrli acknowledged the contractor’s passing, offering condolences and asking for a moment of silence in his memory.

Officials said they are committed to supporting staff through this difficult time and will fully cooperate with the Metra Police Department’s ongoing investigation into the accident.

