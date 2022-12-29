City of Naperville to Receive $900k for Riverwalk Accessibility

Congressman Bill Foster (D-IL) has announced the approval of federal funding for over $25 million in community projects for the 11th District. That includes $900,000 for accessibility improvements to the Naperville Riverwalk’s Eagle Street Gateway.

Funding the Riverwalk

The gateway project is part of the city’s 2031 Riverwalk master plan. It includes several capital projects on the Riverwalk, such as a new prairie nature garden, renovations to the Grand Pavilion plaza and parking, and an overlook to the paddleboat quarry.

15 Projects In Total Part of Foster-Requested Funding

Funding for 15 projects in the 11th District was approved as a part of a year-end omnibus spending bill for the 2023 fiscal year. The bill has passed through both the House and Senate and awaits approval from President Biden.

“I’m proud that we were able to deliver this important funding to the 11th District,” Foster said in a statement. “One of my constant priorities as Representative of the 11th District of Illinois is making sure our communities receive their fair share of federal resources, especially for important projects that serve so many people.”

Other projects receiving funding within the 11th District include $3 million to the DuPage Township Food Pantry for a new building and $4 million to the Fox Valley Park District for a bicycle and pedestrian bridge spanning the Fox River in Aurora.

District 6 Funding

Congressman Sean Casten (D-IL) secured over $15 million in federal funding for different community projects in the 6th District as well.

Included within that is $2 million for the Willowbrook Wildlife Center to construct a new net-zero 27,000-square-foot wildlife visitor center and rehabilitation clinic to replace the Glen Ellyn building.

Also, the DuPage County Health Department will be given $1 million to construct a Central Receiving Center to function as an easily accessible location for law enforcement or families to bring someone experiencing a mental health crisis.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

