City seeks more input on third phase of downtown Naperville streetscape

The city of Naperville is seeking more resident input before beginning the third phase of downtown streetscape improvements.

Open houses set for June 4

The city’s department of Transportation, Engineering and Development has scheduled two open-house-style input sessions, allowing residents another opportunity to help choose “preferred streetscape elements to be included in the final design,” officials said in a news release. The city also hosted a public input session about this project in late April.

The upcoming sessions are scheduled for 8:30 to 10 a.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 4, in meeting rooms A and B at the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

During the sessions, residents can view proposed alternative exhibit boards about the project, which aims to rebuild Jefferson Avenue between Washington and Main streets, as well as Main Street between Jefferson and Van Buren avenues.

Work on the third phase of downtown streetscape improvements is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2027 and aims to improve pedestrian mobility and accessibility. The project would include streetscape modernization, road reconstruction, pavement upgrades and utility repairs — along with new spots for trees and new open spaces for businesses.

City also collecting feedback via email

City staff members and streetscape consultants will be on hand during both public input sessions to answer questions, share project details and hear feedback, but no formal presentation will be made.

Residents can also view project information and exhibit boards on the city’s website. Anyone unable to attend one of the in-person sessions can send feedback by email to nicholsc@naperville.il.us by Friday, June 12.

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