College of DuPage board chooses Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi as new president

The College of DuPage Board of Trustees has chosen Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi as the college’s new president. His appointment was confirmed at Thursday’s board meeting in a unanimous vote, which was met with applause by those in attendance.

Siddiqi expressed his gratitude in some prepared remarks following the vote.

“It’s an honor to join a college that stands as a beacon of educational excellence in Illinois and beyond,” Siddiqi said.

Siddiqi’s solid foundation in higher education

Siddiqi previously served as Vice Chancellor of Instructional Innovation and Digital Strategy at the Houston Community College System, according to a news release from COD.

Some of his other roles in higher education included president and CEO of Central College within the Houston Community College System, vice president of academics and student development at Morton College, and executive director of the manufacturing and skills programs at the City Colleges of Chicago. He also spent time working in the corporate sector.

Eighth president in College of DuPage history

He’ll now become the eighth president at COD, succeeding Dr. Brian Caputo who retired in 2024.

COD Board Chair Christine Fenne said she looked forward to working with Siddiqi.

“Your experience and expertise are an asset not only to our students but also to our various constituent groups as we craft a strategic course to continue to move College of DuPage forward,” Fenne said in the news release.

Siddiqi will officially start his new job on July 1. Until then, Dr. Christine M. Hammond will continue serving as interim president.

Photo courtesy: College of DuPage

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!