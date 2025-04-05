Color filled the air in Naperville for Holi

The community gathered on Rotary Hill in Naperville to celebrate Holi – The Festival of Colors. Holi recognizes the passing of winter and the arrival of spring.

Everyone is encouraged to throw colored powder at family, friends, and even strangers for Holi

Organized by Simply Vedic, a Naperville nonprofit dedicated to promoting cultural and educational programs for the community, participants celebrate by tossing colored powder into the air, and at each other.

“People bury their hatchets with a warm embrace and throw their worries to the wind. (The) Festival promotes friendship while offering an occasion to forgive and forget,” reads the Festival of Colors website.

“It’s amazing. It’s just a good time. Good vibes. Just ready for the warm weather to come,” said Anga Kostevska, a participant in the Festival of Colors.

Free admission to the festival

The family-friendly festival was free to attend, but those wishing to toss the colored powder could purchase it for a $2.50 donation. Powder brought into the festival was not allowed for health and safety reasons.

“Seeing everyone from different cultures come here and celebrate Holi, it just means a lot to Indians and it’s so nice to see everyone out here,” said participant Shreshta Vure.

Vure adds that this celebration is for everyone.

“Anyone can celebrate Holi,” said Vure. “Anyone who is interested in celebrating Holi, please do that next year. Don’t miss out. This one’s really, really fun. I hadn’t expected so many people here. It’s fun. And I wish everyone ‘happy Holi!’”

Have a story idea? We’d like to hear from you.