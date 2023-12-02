Cosley Zoo returns its annual Festival of Lights and Tree Sale

Cosley Zoo has returned with holiday family tradition, as it turns into a winter wonderland with lights and trees for their Festival of Lights and Tree Sale.

Cosley Zoo’s annual holiday fundraiser

“This is our 40th year of offering this festivity, and it’s really the really cool thing about it’s become such a tradition for so many families we see them year after year,” said Cosley Zoo Director Sue Wahlgren.

The Wheaton animal exhibit turns on their winter Christmas lights at 3 p.m. for visitors to enjoy while exploring the zoo. Decorated trees are spotted along the pathway entrance, while plants, and animal shaped lights brighten the pathway through the Zoo.

Cosley Zoo embrace outdoors selling trees as holiday decor

Cosley Zoo has over 2,500 trees for sale during the holiday festival period. Wahlgren, says the Zoo has learned over time which greens make the best Christmas tree.

“When we started out at the beginning, you know, with that 200 trees, we had Scotch pine. And as we kind of learned more over the years and kind of what was popular, what people were looking for. We offer four kinds of trees, Scotch pine, Douglas fir, Canaan fir and Frazier fir.”

Festival of Lights and Tree Sale supports Cosley Zoo and its animals

The money raised from the fundraiser goes towards their sponsor, the Cosley Foundation, which helps support their work with endangered species and animal programs. Wahlgren is aware of the Festival of Lights being a way for families and friends to enjoy nature and engage in the holiday spirit.

“Our job is really to work, to make those connections, create that empathy and that and that love. And whether it comes through, you know, an animal visit, a trip through the zoo, or come on and spend the holidays with us. Those are all ways to get people to come in and be by the animals and kind of increase that. Again, caring for and empathy with animals and nature.”

The Festival of Lights and Tree Sale is open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until December 30th.

