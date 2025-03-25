Curriculum updates proposed for 4 high school classes in IPSD 204

Four high school classes in Indian Prairie School District 204 are in line for a refresh ahead of next school year.

French 2, AP Biology, AP U.S. History and AP Environmental Science all could be updated with new curriculum, textbooks and digital resources — if the school board approves a plan from administrators at its next meeting April 7.

Mike Purcell, director of core curriculum at the high school level, shared details of the proposed course changes during the board’s meeting Monday night. He said educators are excited to align these courses even more strongly with culturally responsive teaching practices and ensure they help build the characteristics the district aims to develop in each graduate.

Updates on 2 new high school classes as well

Purcell also updated board members on progress to create two new high school courses approved last fall — Criminal Law and History of the World through Media.

He said these classes will help students progress toward meeting social studies graduation requirements — even if they aren’t quite ready to take a U.S. history class immediately after freshman year. Students in 10th, 11th or 12th grades can sign up beginning next school year for these semester-long courses, which also will emphasize media literacy, building research skills, and developing strong study habits.

Board shows support for new materials

Materials for the four updated and two new courses would come at a cost of $444,500, including print and digital resources for six years, according to a presentation Purcell showed the board.

Several school board members expressed support for the proposed course revisions, saying they offer a strong mix of instruction that will help spark student curiosity.

Board member Catey Genc especially praised the updates to the AP (or advanced placement) Environmental Science class, which she described as “more every-student friendly” than other college credit-bearing courses.

“We’re trying to encourage students to take AP courses that they feel comfortable with and feel like they can excel in,” Genc said.

Board member Justin Karubas asked administrators to also review the course catalog as they complete these curriculum updates to share more details about the context, skills, and understanding students can gain from each class.

