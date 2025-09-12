Deputies injured in struggle at DuPage County courthouse

Several deputies were injured Friday morning following a struggle with a man at the DuPage County courthouse.

Brawl breaks out at courthouse

According to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. after a court hearing in which the man was ordered to undergo an evaluation. When he attempted to leave the courthouse, deputies stopped him on an escalator landing.

DuPage County Deputy struck

The man resisted and struck a deputy, causing both to fall down the escalator. During the struggle, multiple deputies were injured. Three were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The suspect was taken into custody. Charges are being reviewed by the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public.

