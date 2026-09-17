Detached garage fire causes $40k in damages in Naperville

A midday fire in a detached garage in Naperville caused $40,000 in damages on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Naperville Fire Department.

There were no injuries to any residents or firefighters at the scene.

Structure fire in detached garage

Around 1:10 p.m., the fire department responded to the 30W000 block of Argyll Lane for reports of a structure fire in a detached garage.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the garage. After ensuring all residents were out of the building and the adjacent house, a single-hose line was stretched to contain the fire.

The fire was brought under control in 5 minutes, with firefighters remaining on the scene for an additional 30 minutes to ensure it was fully extinguished and to vent any residual smoke.

Cause remains undetermined

The nearby house was unaffected by the fire. The Naperville Fire Department said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire department was assisted by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Department, and ComEd was on hand to secure utilities.

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