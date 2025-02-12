District 204 schools bring puns and fun to Naperville snowplow fleet

As city snowplows are clearing the streets of snow today, you may spot some creative new names adorning some of them.

City of Naperville holds contest for naming snowplows

The city partnered with Indian Prairie School District 204 for a snowplow naming contest, with punny names related to either snow, ice, Naperville, or the names of the participating schools, of which there were six, to start.

According to a city spokesperson, each school collectively submitted one winning name.

Those included:

Frosty the Snowplow (Brookdale)

Scoop . . . I Did It Again! (Clow)

Blizzard of Oz (Fry)

Chilly WATTSon (May Watts)

Seymore Snow (Patterson)

Kendall Plowtriots (Kendall)

This is the first year for the contest, with discussions for it starting late last year.

“Snowplow naming contests have become more popular recently, and Public Works thought this could be a great way to tap into the creativity of our community’s kids while also helping them learn about the services their city provides,” Kate Schultz, senior communications specialist for the city of Naperville said in a statement to NCTV17.

Silly names for a serious mission

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, the city of Naperville stated that while they were serious about the anticipated winter weather, “these fun names put a smile on our faces.”

City staff say they have two Naperville School District 203 schools submitting names so far and hope to get more snowplows cleverly named. After this winter season, the names of each vehicle will be removed and given to each respective school.

In the meantime, see if you can spot Frosty and crew among the 24 total plows treating roadways throughout the day. The city will have winter weather updates on its website.

Photos courtesy of the city of Naperville.

