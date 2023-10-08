Downers Grove North girls cross country runs away with the 2023 Twilight Invitational

The bleachers are packed and it’s a full house on this clear and crisp cool early Fall night for this year’s girls cross country Twilight Invitational, hosted by Naperville North. The Huskies finished in first place at last year’s invitational, and hope to keep the win streak going. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

With 24 schools participating this year, local Naperville Central Redhawk Liv Phillips shows an early lead. Central finished in 2nd place as a team at last year’s invite. Naperville North sophomore Shania Tandon follows closely behind.

Liv Phillips and Julie Piot run near the front

Later in the race, Latin School of Chicago junior Mia Kotler powers through towards the front, Huskie senior Julie Piot follows closely and Central’s Liv Phillips is not far back. Shania Tandon isn’t far behind, and Downers Grove North’s Lily Eddington attempts to play catch up. Rianna Tandon from North and Abby Mogg, Ava Hendren and Lola Satre-Morales from Central are near the top 25. Elizabeth Hall and Addison Guskey from Neuqua Valley and freshman Mia Bertolini from Waubonsie Valley are also in the hunt along with Maya Hall from Metea Valley.

Around the bend into mile 2, Mia Kotler is still in the lead. Kotler continues to make a name for herself as she had placed first last month at the Hornet/Red Devil invite. North’s Julie Piot and once again Liv Phillips remain the top three thus far.

Mia Kotler pulls away

Finishing up mile two, Mia Kotler remains the top runner, Liv Phillips moves into attack position into second place with Julie Piot just behind.

Into the final stretch of stadium lights, Mia Kotler is unstoppable! Redhawk Liv Phillips within a few seconds of Kotler’s fancy footwork.

Downers Grove North with an impressive team performance

Kotler takes the top spot with a time of 17:05, Central’s Liv Phillips crosses the line in 2nd place, 11 seconds behind Kotler. Downers Grove North’s Lily Eddington is in third, Julie Piot in fourth, Downers Grove North’s McKenzie Willard in 5th. Wheaton Warrenville South’s Nicole Poglitsch in sixth, and rounding out your top 7 is Shania Tandon.

Downers North finishes first in the girls cross country Twilight Invite as a team. Naperville North in second this year as Emma Berres and Brynn Pfeiffer round out the Huskie top five. Naperville Central comes in third with a score of 123. The Trojans with an impressive seven runners in the top 20 including Sarah Paul, Alayna Todnem and Ava Gilley.