Downtown Naperville Alliance to host inaugural Taco Crawl

A tasty new event is coming to Downtown Naperville this September.

Inaugural Taco Crawl

The Downtown Naperville Alliance will be hosting its inaugural Downtown Naperville Taco Crawl on Tuesday, September 19, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants will start off at Pinot’s Palette at 175 Jackson Ave., where they’ll get a lanyard map of a number of local restaurants offering a sampling of tacos, along with some other surprises. There will be two routes.

Then it’s off to the tastings, with some unique specials offered along the way. Participating restaurants include Allegory, Empire, Fat Rosie’s, Hizemans, Potter’s Place, Q-BBQ, SixtyFour – Wine Bar & Kitchen; Smokeshow BBQ, Tapville Social, and The Lantern.

Once they’ve eaten their way through the event, participants will head back to the start for a Hispanic-themed dessert, drawings, and some other activities, like a photo booth sponsored by AMP Studio.

Event celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The event is meant to help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15. Tickets for the taco crawl are $30, and will go on sale online July 18 at 10 a.m. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Naperville Sister Cities.

Naperville has three sister cities, two of which, Cancun and Pátzcuaro, are in Mexico. The third is Nitra, Slovakia.

The taco crawl is sponsored by DJK Custom Homes.

Another local celebration during Hispanic Heritage Month

The taco crawl won’t be the only local event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. On Saturday, September 16, the Naperville Sister Cities will hold its third annual Naperville Hispanic Heritage Festival in Central Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is free and will include live performances, Hispanic cuisine, and other cultural traditions.

Graphic courtesy of Downtown Naperville Alliance

