Drug trafficking arrest | Record attendance at trade expo | Granger teacher receives honor

Drug trafficking suspect arrested at Naperville Metra station

A Chicago man was denied pre-trial release after being accused of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine across state lines, from California into Naperville.

Brock Okennard was arrested at the Naperville Metra Station on Nov. 8, after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration tipped off Naperville police about his possible involvement in drug trafficking.

Learn more about the arrest and the charges Okennard is facing.

DuPage County awards $54K in scholarships to local students

Ten people, including some first-generation students and single mothers, will be able to further their education this fall thanks to $54,000 in scholarships from DuPage County.

The money was awarded from the county’s Community Services Block Grant Scholarship Program.

Find out more about the recipients.

DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo sees record attendance

This year’s DuPage County Trade Apprenticeship Expo saw record attendance.

About 800 people came out to the IBEW Local 701 Union Hall last Thursday to learn from professionals about careers in the trades.

Take a look at some highlights from the event.

Illinois State Education Hall of Fame recognition for Granger teacher

Granger Middle School bilingual teacher Matt Walsh has been added to the College of Education Hall of Fame at Illinois State University as one of five new inductees this year.

Walsh is a 2004 graduate of Illinois State with a bachelor’s degree in bilingual elementary education and a master’s in education administration.

He was recognized for helping launch a districtwide support program for newcomers in Indian Prairie School District 204, where his work has strengthened communication and improved resources for families who are learning English.

Elin Eiseman breathes life back into the Benet diving program

One of the greatest diving careers in Benet Academy history almost never happened.

Over the past three years, senior Elin Eiseman transformed a serious cheerleading injury into a record-setting rise on the Redwing diving board.

Learn more about Eiseman’s journey into the diving world.