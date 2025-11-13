Drug trafficking suspect arrested at Naperville Metra station

A Chicago man was denied pre-trial release after being accused of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine across state lines, according to a news release by the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Suspect arrested while exiting Amtrak train in Naperville

On November 8, the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration alerted the Naperville Police Department that 45-year-old Brock Okennard, suspected of involvement in trafficking drugs from California to Illinois, would be getting off the Amtrak train at the Naperville station, at 105 E. 4th Ave. Okennard had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

DuPage County officials said when officers saw Okennard exit the train shortly before 1:30 p.m., they attempted to speak to him about those outstanding warrants.

He allegedly first walked away and then tried to run, at which point one of the officers grabbed him by the arm and the backpack he was carrying. He was arrested after a brief scuffle, which resulted in him and three officers being taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Backpack search allegedly turns up illegal substances

According to Naperville police, a search of Okennard’s backpack turned up 153.6 grams of a powdery mix found to contain methamphetamine and cocaine, and 993.7 grams of cannabis, which he had allegedly brought on the train from California.

Okennard was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, possession of cannabis, two counts of possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, and three counts of resisting a police officer causing injury.

His next court appearance is December 8.

Second instance in a week of cross-border drug trafficking in DuPage

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said this was the second time in a week that his office brought felony drug charges against someone suspected of bringing drugs from California to DuPage County.

Last week Naperville resident Ahmad Dinah was arrested after police said he had 1,000 fentanyl pills shipped to his home from California.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office, the package was intercepted at the post office.

“Drug dealers don’t recognize borders between states, counties and our communities. They move from one town to another, spreading addiction, pain and misery. That is why working with our state and federal partners is so important,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. “By working together, we can hold those who market in misery accountable.”

Dinah also faces several felony charges, including one count of controlled substance trafficking. He will remain in custody until his next court date on November 21.

