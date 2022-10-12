On Tuesday, more than $3.8 million was awarded to local not-for-profit organizations through a new grant program. The grants were distributed by the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP), which was established by the DuPage County Board and DuPage Foundation in January, 2022.

Organizations Selected for Funding

The DCTP awarded 17 different organizations with funding. Northeast DuPage Family and Youth Services received the highest amount of funding, with $500,000, while Healthcare Alternative Systems, Inc. and Tri-Town YMCA closely followed, with $350,000 and $335,000 respectively.

The other organizations that received funding were Access Community Health Network, B.R. Ryall YMCA, Bridge Communities, Inc., Glen Ellyn Children’s Resource Center, KidsMatter, Mercy Housing Lakefront, Ray Graham Association, SamaraCare, Senior Home Sharing, Inc., Teen Parent Connection, The Community House, Wayne Township Pantry & Senior Services, NFP, West Suburban Community Pantry and World Relief Chicagoland.

The groups chosen help the county in the areas of housing instability, food insecurity, substance use disorder and mental health.

“DuPage Foundation is pleased to work with the DuPage County Board to use or understanding of county needs and our experience working with the local not-for-profit organizations to effect lasting change for residents who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DuPage Foundation President and CEO Dave McGowan in a press release. “We’re pleased that these grants lay the groundwork to reshape how we deliver critical services to those most in need in our community.”

DCTP Transformational Grants

Through 2026, the DuPage County Board will receive $10 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act to award to different organizations.

The DCTP already gave out one round of grants back in June, awarding more than $1 million to 16 social service not-for-profits helping DuPage residents in need.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

