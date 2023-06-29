DuPage County Animal Services asks for help clearing county’s animal shelter

DuPage County Animal Services has put out a call to the public to help them clear the county’s animal shelter.

DuPage County Animal Shelter at capacity

According to a DuPage County press release, the DuPage County Animal Shelter (DCAS) at 120 N. County Farm Rd. in Wheaton is at capacity. It currently has 80 dogs, 119 cats, and 34 small and exotic animals, such as rabbits and guinea pigs.

“At this point, the shelter is over capacity, and we need the community’s help. We’ve taken in more dogs this summer than we have in years. We’ve had several owner surrenders and admissions of dozens of dogs at once. Therefore, our shelter population has quickly ballooned,” said Brian Krajewski, Chairman of the DuPage County Animal Services Committee.

How the public can help

There are a number of ways the public can help. One is by adopting an animal. Currently, DuPage County Animal Services is offering a “Chicago Dog Promotion,” in which adoption fees on dogs over 40 pounds will be waived. Dogs of that size, officials say, are often harder to adopt out.

Another way to help is by fostering a pet. The foster program places a pet in a home as it awaits adoption, undergoes medical treatment, or receives behavioral support. DCAS will provide supplies and medical care for the fostered pet.

Those interested in either adopting or fostering a pet can apply through the DuPage County Animal Services website.

Supplies also needed

The public can also help by sending the shelter supplies on its wish list. That contains a number of items the shelter uses for animal care, training, and enrichment.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County Animal Services.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!