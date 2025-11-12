DuPage County awards $54K in scholarships to local students

Ten people, including some first-generation students and single mothers, will be able to further their education this fall thanks to $54,000 in scholarships from DuPage County.

The money is from DuPage County’s Community Services Block Grant Scholarship Program. It is funded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for low-income individuals with high academic potential.

Students praised for determination, hard work

DuPage County Human Services Committee Vice-Chair Paula Deacon Garcia, who served on the selection committee, said in a news release the recipients “demonstrated inspiring traits and achievements,” while negotiating “significant life experiences.”

“We believe these scholarships will enable these students to capitalize on their opportunities and achieve their goals,” Deacon Garcia said.

Recipients were awarded scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $8,500 based on their financial need, academic achievement, involvement in the community, and interest in certain high-demand careers. The money will help cover the cost of tuition, books, supplies, and other school expenses.

“This has been a huge weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Samantha Gonzalez, a Warrenville veteran who is studying aviation flight technology at Lewis University, with the hope of one day making airline travel safer.

“Pursuing an education has shaped my character and has given me a broader understanding of the world,” Gonzalez said.

Scholarships seen as long-term support for communities

Several recipients noted that the scholarship will not only help them achieve their dream, but also enable them to create meaningful change.

“I am determined to further my education by taking challenging courses to make a positive impact on my community,” said Kayden Smith, who recently graduated from Downers Grove High School and is studying health sciences at North Central College.

Scholarship winner Francesca Mosley, a Naperville resident, shared a similar sentiment, as she works toward becoming a certified paralegal assistant.

“Education has always been a guiding light of hope in my life’s path,” said Mosley. “I do not view this scholarship solely as just an investment in me, but it is an investment that will be utilized indirectly to pour back into the community I plan to serve with it.”

By: Leloba Seitshiro

