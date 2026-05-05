DuPage County Board sets elected officials’ pay rates for 2027, beyond

DuPage County elected officials’ pay rates for the next four years have been set, following a recent decision on the county board. A majority of the members approved a salary schedule through 2030.

Adoption of an ordinance determining DuPage County elected officials’ annual salaries is required at least 180 days prior to the fall election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, per state statute. The document was approved at the DuPage County Board’s Tuesday, April 28, meeting.

Ordinance reflects pay raises for most positions

The ordinance sets pay rates for five county officer positions: county board chair, sheriff, county clerk, county treasurer, and the county’s portion of the regional superintendent of schools’ salary, as outlined in the Illinois Constitution. The board also has the discretion to set salaries for themselves.

The county board chair’s position has been set at $185,000 in the fiscal year 2027 budget and will continue increasing incrementally in the following three years, topping out at $198,248 in FY 2030.

According to DuPage County’s 2026 estimated employee compensation report, Deborah Conroy, the current county board chair, is set to receive $131,559 in a base annual salary this fiscal year.

County board members’ annual salaries are to increase incrementally, starting out at $53,144.04 in FY 2027 and top out at $62,000 in FY 2030. The figures are an increase from the $52,102 board members are receiving this fiscal year, according to the report.

The county’s contribution toward the clerk and treasurer positions will mirror one another, based on the provisions outlined in the ordinance. The county will contribute $154,390 in compensation to both positions in FY 2027 and increase the funding amount to $165,446 in FY 2030.

In the current fiscal year, County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek and County Treasurer Gwendolyn Henry are receiving estimated annual salaries of $151,363 each, according to the report.

The sheriff’s position is to remain flat, at $175,461 annually through the next four fiscal years. This fiscal year, Sheriff James Mendrick’s estimated annual salary is $174,891, according to the report.

The county’s contribution toward the regional superintendent of schools position has been set at $17,190 in FY 2027 and will increase incrementally to $18,420 in FY 2030.

The majority of this position, which Amber Quirk currently holds, is funded through the state. In the current fiscal year, the county is contributing $33,911 toward Quirk’s compensation, according to the report, meaning funding is being reduced in the years ahead.

The ordinance also outlines provisions for additional allowances, including vehicles, mileage, stipends, clothing, and other related ancillary benefits for specific elected positions, which could increase each officials’ base compensation.

‘Robust discussion’ preceded board’s vote

Conroy and Finance Committee Chair Paula Deacon Garcia, of District 2, each commented on the legwork involved in adopting the ordinance.

Deacon Garcia indicated the Finance Committee combed through the proposed dollar figures prior to bringing the full proposal to the board for a vote.

“We did have a robust discussion,” Deacon Garcia said.

In her chair’s report at the recent board meeting, Conroy said she appreciated the collaboration that took place as final figures were being hammered out.

“I believe we have done this work in a bipartisan manner,” Conroy said. “As always, I’m deeply grateful for this approach.”

Conroy comments on pay rates for her position

At the culmination of the recent board meeting, following adoption of the ordinance, Conroy also spoke to the pay rate for the position she currently holds, pointing out the $53,441 pay bump in base compensation.

“On behalf of myself, and all of the people who will sit in this seat as chair of the DuPage County Board, allow me to express my gratitude for increasing the chair’s salary,” Conroy said. “As some stated, it’s very much a 24-7 position.”

Conroy, who described her chairmanship as “the best job I have ever had,” said the salary gives seat holders the ability to make it their sole focus.

“As you all probably expect, I get calls when necessary — evenings, early mornings, and on weekends — and it is an absolute privilege to serve in this role,” Conroy said.

The county board adopted the full compensation ordinance on a 13-4 vote. Dissenters included Cindy Cronin Cahill (District 1), Kari Galassi (District 3), Lynn LaPlante (District 4), and Melissa Martinez (District 6). County Board member Lucy Chang Evans (District 3) was not present at the meeting.

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