DuPage County Has “High” COVID-19 Community Levels

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), DuPage County is now in the “High” bracket of COVID-19 Community Levels. The CDC’s COVID Data Tracker reports 203.81 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and 12.4 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

There is now a high potential for severe illness in the community and potential strain on the healthcare system. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in DuPage County are at its highest since January of 2022.

The DuPage County Health Department has a series of ways you can stay safe from COVID-19 during this period of high levels:

Getting your flu vaccine and staying up to date with recommended COVID-19 boosters.

Monitor your symptoms and reach out to a healthcare provider for testing, treatment and care.

Covering coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow and avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth.

“Enjoy this time and take at least one action so respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) aren’t on your holiday guest list,” said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of the DuPage County Health Department. “Whether that’s getting up-to-date with recommended vaccines, choosing to wear a high-quality mask in crowded indoor spaces, or improving ventilation at your next gathering, do something to protect yourself and those around you while respiratory illnesses are at high levels in our community.”

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!