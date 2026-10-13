DuPage County Sheriff’s Office launches IGNITE Program for inmate rehabilitation

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces with the IGNITE program in an effort to pave a path for inmates’ success after incarceration.

About IGNITE

IGNITE, or Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, aims to provide individuals with resources for substance recovery, mental health counseling and job training.

Sheriff Christopher Swanson of Genesee County, Michigan, said he founded the program for his own community after seeing the same individuals cycling through the justice system on repeat offenses.

“We gotta do something different,” Swanson said. “I’m seeing generations come through the jail. Same names. Nothing’s happening, no change. We just put people in the pen.”

IGNITE is now managed by the National Sheriff’s Association.

Inmate rehabilitation in DuPage County

DuPage is the 46th county nationwide to adopt the initiative, and the first in Illinois.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said IGNITE will supplement the county’s long-running JUST program, which already provides life and reentry skills services to inmates in DuPage County.

Organizers said the ultimate goal of this new partnership is getting people behind bars ready to return to their lives outside of correctional facilities.

“What we try to do is we try to give them the hope inside here so that when they do go back out into the community, they’re not tax burdens, they’re taxpayers,” Daniel Defino, JUST of DuPage board president, said. “They can get jobs, they can go back to their families, their loved ones.”

Defino added that the IGNITE partnership will provide new funding opportunities and other aid as part of a nationwide initiative.

“They will give us a better breadth of services to take out and to expand what we’re doing through understanding what’s happening throughout the rest of the country,” Defino said.

Lowering repeat offenses, improving inmate outcomes

Independent studies show this program improves inmate outcomes, lowers recidivism and raises numeracy and literacy rates.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said it’s all about incarcerated individuals knowing someone is on their side, lending a helping hand.

“We’re trying to help those people and give them the opportunities they didn’t have. And when you genuinely, actually care about people, they know it,” Mendrick said. “That’s the number one leading cause of rehabilitation, is having someone in your corner who is helping you and actually cares about you.”

Photo courtesy: DuPage County Sheriff’s Office

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