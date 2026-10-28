DuPage Health budget plans for decrease in Medicaid eligibility

Responsiveness and refinement are the themes of the proposed $67 million budget for the DuPage County Health Department in 2027, the department’s executive director told the DuPage County Board during a presentation on Tuesday.

The funding plan focuses on responsiveness to the top three priorities from the department’s most recent health needs assessment, which Executive Director Adam Forker said are access to health care, maternal and child health, and mental health/substance use. It also refines cost and revenue projections based on recent operations to best support health and program needs.

The total budget amount is listed at $92 million, but it includes a $25 million line item for potential grants, to ensure flexibility should the county receive more funding than expected.

“It truthfully reflects more like a planned $67 million budget,” Forker said.

Health department making progress, facing pressure

Forker said the department has made great strides in its top priority areas — especially in mental health, with the opening last year of the Crisis Recovery Center to assist people undergoing mental health emergencies. Yet, he said, challenges remain with planning for future financial sustainability of the center, known as the CRC, and adjusting to federal changes in Medicaid eligibility.

“It’s a time of real progress for us, absolutely,” Forker said. “It’s also a time of real pressure.”

The department’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2027, which begins Dec. 1, 2026, projects what Forker described as a significant” decrease in Medicaid revenue, expected because of federal changes that could mean a loss of benefits for up to 36,000 Medicaid recipients in DuPage, who may no longer qualify starting on Jan. 1.

The county is bracing for increased workloads for its Medicaid system navigators, who help residents access and understand their benefits, and for a decrease in Medicaid funding — for the first time in Forker’s tenure.

Planning for crisis center sustainability

The health department’s proposed 2027 budget uses reserves to cover a gap between operating costs and revenue generated by the CRC, which Forker said has always been the plan for the center’s first few years.

“We are on track with how we planned to be moving into our second year of operating the CRC,” he said.

Early statistics from the center’s first year at 115 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton show “the community is already heavily supported by our system of care,” Forker said. The center handled 2,290 admissions and responded to 2,451 calls to the 988 Lifeline or the county’s mental health crisis hotline during its first year. In 97% of cases, patients got the help they needed at the center, without needing inpatient hospitalization somewhere else.

Officials are aiming to increase funding for the center through improved patient billing processes, applying for grants, seeking support from township 708 mental health boards, advocating for funding from partners such as the state of Illinois and fundraising from local businesses and supporters.

County board seeks focus on safe gun storage, screen time harms

County board members praised health department initiatives that are working well, such as a program last year to support safe gun storage, and asked whether these efforts could be extended or increased.

County board member Grant Eckhoff, a Wheaton Republican representing District 4, called for the county to become a leading source of expertise about the detrimental effects of excessive social media use and screen time, especially among youth.

“If at least we’re there as a source of information, I think that would be a huge plus,” Eckhoff said.

Forker said the department has launched a messaging campaign highlighting some of the mental health-related dangers of excessive screen time and plans to increase outreach, as schools adjust to a new state law banning student cellphone use during instructional time.

“I’m open to doing more,” Forker said.

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