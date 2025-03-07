DuPage health officials encourage measles vaccination

The DuPage County Health Department is reminding residents of the importance of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination in light of the recent measles outbreaks noted in several states.

The prompt comes ahead of spring break with a special plea for those planning to travel to make sure they are immunized, according to a news release from the DCHD.

What are the symptoms of measles?

The disease presents with symptoms of high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. About two to three days after first symptoms, tiny white spots in the mouth, known as Koplik spots, can appear, with the signature skin rash consisting of flat red spots typically showing up about three to five days in.

Those with symptoms should contact their medical provider by phone before an in-person visit, to prevent potential spread to others, as measles is a highly contagious airborne disease.

It can lead to severe complications, and sometimes death.

No known cases of measles currently in DuPage

Currently there are no known cases of measles in DuPage County, local health officials say.

96% of DuPage-area school children were vaccinated against the disease as of the 2023-24 school year, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That number has fallen slightly over the past 10 years, with 97.5% having been immunized during the 2014-2015 school year.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine can provide 97% immunity. A single dose offers 93% effectiveness in prevention.

“It is essential to check your vaccination status to ensure you are protected,” said Adam Forker, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department in the release. “The MMR vaccine is the best way to safeguard yourself, your loved ones, and the community from measles.”

Those born before 1957 are “generally considered naturally immune,” the DCHD said, with those who got the vaccine between 1957 and 1968 “protected by the original live vaccine.” An additional booster is not necessary for most adults who have already been vaccinated, though those unsure of their immunity should check with their healthcare provider.

For those who do need a vaccine, the DCHD says a doctor’s office is the best place to go, though some pharmacies and health clinics may also offer it. The DCHD also offers the MMR vaccine to children who are uninsured or Medicaid-eligible through the VFC program.

The number of measles cases nationwide

Nationwide, as of Feb. 27, 164 cases had been reported within nine states: Alaska, California, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, and Texas, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An outbreak in Texas led to the death of a child in February, and New Mexico health officials reported Thursday an adult from that state had tested positive for measles after their death, though the cause of that person’s death was still being investigated. In both instances the individuals were unvaccinated.

