DuPage, Will food pantries prepare for SNAP cutoffs this weekend

Following new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program requirements established in February by the federal government, thousands of people in Illinois are expected to lose SNAP benefits this weekend.

With roughly 13,000 SNAP beneficiaries in DuPage and Will counties losing their aid, local food pantries are stepping up to meet the need.

February SNAP benefit changes

The Trump administration’s tax bill that passed last summer added new SNAP requirements. The bill requires “able-bodied” adults without dependents to work or volunteer 80 hours per month to continue receiving benefits. This was expanded to include people with no disabilities between the ages 55 to 64 and parents whose youngest child is 14 or older.

On February 1, the rule went into effect in Illinois, and those receiving benefits were given three months to meet this requirement. The Illinois Department of Human Services said that if people did not meet the new requirements, they could only receive benefits for three months in a three-year period. After this three-month period, they would lose benefits.

Approximately 150,000 people in Illinois could lose benefits starting May 1, according to a news release from Governor JB Pritzker.

West Suburban Community Pantry

WSCP reported that following the November SNAP disruption, it received 925 new clients, a 75% increase from the pantry’s typical first-time numbers.

“We do anticipate an increase in neighbors visiting food pantries when they lose access to SNAP benefits,” WSCP CEO Maeven Sipes said. “What we don’t know is, will it happen right away, or will families look for other options before seeking help at a pantry?”

To meet the expected demand, WSCP is ensuring a fully stocked pantry this weekend and will have volunteers ready to sign up new families. They will continue monitoring supply and increase orders if there is an increase in visits.

Loaves & Fishes Community Services

Loaves & Fishes Community Services will also assess how to meet the demand after the weekend passes.

“We do anticipate an increase in demand as these new requirements take effect; however, the full impact will likely become clearer in the coming weeks as families begin to feel the effects,” said Joni Wiltz, director of marketing communications.

When SNAP saw a decrease in funding in November, Loaves & Fishes reported 700 new client households had signed up in the first week.

Food finder map

Sipes directed families in need to the food finder map to locate nearby pantries and other resources.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.