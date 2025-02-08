Early morning fire in Naperville causes $700,000 in damages

An early morning fire causes $700,000 in damages according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department

The home located 600 block of Nanak Ct was undergoing renovation and was vacant at the time of the fire.

An early morning fire spreads quickly to the second floor

A person passing by reported the early morning fire in the garage at approximately 4:38 a.m. When the Naperville Fire Department arrived the first floor was fully involved and flames were extending to the second floor.

The Naperville Fire Department elevated the call and was assisted by neighboring departments. The fire was brought under control by 6:28 a.m. and the Naperville Fire Department remained on scene for the next half hour to manage hot spots.

No injuries were reported

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The house is deemed inhabitable by the Naperville Transporation, Education, and Development team.

