Embrace Naperville turns focus onto youth for third installment in series

An upcoming forum in Naperville will focus on helping to build an inclusive community by having area students share their stories.

The Power of a Generation: Community Coming Together is the third event in the Embrace Naperville series. It will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in the Neuqua Valley High School library, at 2360 95th St. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Third installment is youth focused

This third installment in the inclusivity-oriented series turns its focus on the younger generation. All Naperville high school and college students are invited to attend, and speak out, sharing their own experiences.

It will feature a panel discussion made up of a diverse and intergenerational group, and a breakout session to follow. That session will allow participants to share stories and speak more about inclusion.

Embrace Naperville led by city’s DEI manager

The Embrace Naperville series is spearheaded by the City of Naperville’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Manager Dr. Geneace Williams, with the support of a number of community partners. Those include The Alive Center, 360 Youth Services, KidsMatter, North Central College, Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204.

Williams hopes the events help build a stronger community by allowing residents to form better bonds, and grow a sense of belonging. The upcoming installment is the first to focus on the city’s youth.

“One thing I have learned is that today’s youth desire a voice in helping to shape and transform communities for everyone,” Williams said in a press release. “I encourage students to take part in this first Citywide youth forum. The City and its event partners look forward to hearing an insightful and uplifting dialogue among and between our youth and community members.”

How to register for forum

Those interested in attending the free event need to register through the city’s Embrace Naperville website. Participants are invited to come at 5 p.m. for a half hour of refreshments before the panel session begins.

