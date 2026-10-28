Family Spooktacular brings seasonal smiles to Naper Settlement

The first-ever Family Spooktacular took over Naper Settlement Oct. 24-25, inviting families to kick off Halloween at the historic property.

New event takes center stage for Halloween

The event included trick-or-treating, live music, food trucks, themed inflatables and a ‘fright-free’ haunted house to accommodate younger visitors.

The Spooktacular took the place of All Hallows Eve celebrations of previous years, keeping the same family-friendly activities that guests enjoyed but at an earlier time of day. Festivities kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday and at noon on Sunday, whereas ‘All Hallows Eve’ typically took place in the evening.

Naper Settlement’s Director of Marketing, Brittany Tepper, said the change was made after considering input from guests.

“We really look to the community for their feedback when we design these events,” Tepper said. “The community will tell us, and we really pride ourselves on getting their feedback, understanding what’s important to them and then crafting the experience specifically so that they enjoy it and then they keep coming back every year.”

Seasonal sights and sounds

Rachel Wojcik, a mom and attendee at the event, said she enjoyed the Spooktacular’s wide variety of sights and sounds.

“I love that there’s something for everybody of every age group, which is great for families that have lots of variety of ages and for people to get together and to have something that is kid-related and just a nice Halloween activity,” Wojcik said.

Her son, Wyatt, had some favorite features of his own, including one of several larger-than-life art statues created by Naperville artist Paul Kuhn.

“I really enjoy the food here. It’s really, really good. And there’s also this giant wolf that I really like. And I can’t wait to go make some slime because they do have slime,” he said.

Looking toward the future

Tepper said this year’s success could lead to bigger things in the future.

“We hope that everyone enjoys it so that we can continue to grow these events and have everyone have a fun and safe Halloween,” Tepper said.

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