Feed the Need 2018

For the seventh year in a row, thousands of volunteers came together for Feed the Need, a 36- hour event hosted by North Central College. Volunteers packaged meals to be sent all over the world for feed my starving children.

“We will produce 5 million meals after this event is over – enough to feed over 14,000 children,” said Bob Huebner, a coordinator for the Feed the Need Mobile Pack. “So we really feel like we’re making an impact worldwide and globally with these unfortunate children who we don’t see their faces, but we also feel like we’re doing something special for the community.”

Volunteers packed bags filled with dried vegetables, rice, vitamins, and soy. They then sealed the bags to be shipped to impoverished communities around the world.

Event organizers also asked attendees to bring at least one non-perishable food item to donate to local food pantries.

“It’s neat to be with people from all over the community to come and just gather together to do something meaningful for people that really makes a difference in their life to keep them alive,” said Cindy Mohns, a volunteer at the event.

Thirty local churches as well as organizations like Naperville Jaycees were represented over the weekend. The Saturday evening session was primarily North Central College students.

Reporting from North Central college, I’m Casey Krajewski for Naperville News 17.