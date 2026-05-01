Fire at commercial property in Naperville causes $100K of damage

By: Kim Pirc, NCTV17
Published: May 01, 2026 at 1:06 AM CDT

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A fire on Thursday at a commercial property located on Route 59 in Naperville resulted in about $100,000 of damage.

Alarm sounded in the early morning 

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. at a structure on the 500 block of South Route 59, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department. The department got an activation on the fire alarm board, alerting it to the issue.

Once crews got on scene, they did not see anything on the front of the building, but could detect the smell of “something burning and light smoke in the area,” the release said. They upgraded the alarm, bringing in additional personnel and equipment.

Crews find small fire at Naperville property, already partially extinguished

After searching the building, firefighters discovered a small fire that had been partially put out by the on-site sprinkler system. They extinguished what was left of the blaze, and overhauled the fire area.

No one was injured in the incident, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

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