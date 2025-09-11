Firearm Discovered in Benedictine University Dorm

Lisle Police and Benedictine University Campus Safety responded late Tuesday night to reports of a student possibly in possession of a firearm on campus, according to a press release from both groups.

Firearm found at Ondrak Hall

The Lisle PD received a call from Benedictine University Campus Safety around 11:57 p.m. on September 9. Witnesses said the student had shown a gun to others, though no threats were made. Campus Safety, with Lisle Police standing by, searched a room in Ondrak Hall and discovered a firearm inside. Police secured the weapon, but the student living in the room was not there at the time.

Shelter in place issued

Out of precaution, a shelter-in-place order was issued for Ondrak Hall. Officers from Darien, Woodridge, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police joined the Lisle Police in efforts to find the student.

Student found safe

By early Wednesday morning, the student was safely located and is now cooperating with investigators.

Authorities confirmed that no direct threats were ever made toward the campus. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have a story idea, send us a tip.