First responders hailed as “heroes” after rescuing three people from car in Naperville retention pond

What could’ve been a deadly disaster at a Naperville retention pond ended up mitigated thanks to the swift, life-saving actions of the Naperville police and fire departments.

What happened?

Naperville fire and police units responded on Tuesday to an incident involving a white SUV that was partially submerged in a retention pond just south of Naperville’s 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Drive.

According to Naperville Police Commander Michaus Williams, the incident occurred just before 1 p.m., after the driver of the SUV mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal.

Authorities say three occupants – a toddler and two adults – were still in the water when first responders arrived on scene, none of whom needed medical attention. One of the first responders, however, was treated for cold exposure and minor cuts.

The car was lifted from the retention pond Tuesday afternoon. All first responders involved are being hailed as heroes today.

