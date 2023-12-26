Florida man charged with murdering his half-brother on Christmas day in Naperville

A Florida man is charged with murdering his half-brother on Christmas day at an unincorporated Naperville home located in the 25W0-100 block of Wood Court.

Kendall Yarborough, 28 of Palm Harbor, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to a news release from DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick.

What happened?

Yesterday at around 3:06 p.m., DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call that someone had been shot. Once on the scene inside the home, deputies found the victim, James Watson, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Watson was quickly taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

After an investigation, It’s alleged that Watson was downstairs at the time and upset that he could not find his cell phone. Allegedly, Watson slammed a card table to the floor, and Yarborough, who was upstairs, fired down at Watson, hitting him in the abdomen.

Family members called 9-1-1 right away and gave aid to Watson before first responders arrived.

“It is horrible that a tragedy occurred on Christmas,” Mendrick said in the news release. “It goes to show that domestic violence can occur in any home and that’s why we take domestic related incidents seriously at the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for all the hard work from first responders and State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office for handling this serious crime during their Christmas holiday.”

On scene, officials located a 9 mm Sig Sauer P-365X handgun, in addition to one spent 9 mm bullet casing.

Officials show support to Watson and his family

“On Christmas day, James Watson lost his life after his half-brother, Kendall Yarborough allegedly shot him in the abdomen while James was looking for his cell phone,” Berlin said in the news release. “This senseless act of violence will not go unpunished. To James’ family and friends, I offer my sincere condolences and wish them strength as they mourn the loss of a family member and come to terms with another family member accused of his murder. I thank DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick and his office for their work on this sad case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Robert Willis, Helen Kapas and Michael Paup, for their work in securing charges against Mr. Yarborough.”

Yarborough appeared in court this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 26. His pre-trial detention hearing will continue in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 27.

Photo courtesy: DuPage County State’s Attorney

