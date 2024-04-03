Former Naperville resident charged with false report of stolen tools police say he never owned

A former Naperville resident has been arrested after he allegedly filed a false police report about stolen tools and submitted insurance claims on tools that he had never even purchased, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

Multiple charges including insurance fraud, filing false police report

Robert J. Sladek, 45, who now resides in Downers Grove, has been charged with two counts of felony theft, two counts of insurance fraud, one count of forgery, and one count of filing a false police report.

Sladek never owned any tools reported stolen, authorities say

Authorities say Sladek filed an online theft report about the supposed stolen tools in March 2022, while he was still living in Naperville. He told Naperville police that hand tools had been taken from his car.

Investigators later learned that Sladek had allegedly received payouts of more than $10,000 each from insurance claims he had filed for stolen tools in 2021 and 2022. According to authorities, Sladek did not purchase or own any of the tools he said had been stolen.

Police say Sladek turned himself in on March 19.

“Directions we didn’t anticipate”

“Investigations sometimes lead us in directions we didn’t anticipate. This case is a perfect example of how important it is to have thorough detectives who are willing to dedicate time and energy to a case, leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of the truth,” said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres in a press release.. “Our detectives are second to none, and I am truly grateful for their diligence to their work and desire to hold people accountable for their actions.”

