Fourth gun-related arrest at Naperville Topgolf parking lot since February

A fourth gun-related arrest has been made in the vicinity of the Naperville Topgolf parking lot this year.

Juan Ricardo Gomez, 43, of Griffith, Indiana, has been charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Naperville police discover firearm in plain view inside vehicle

On Tuesday, March 18, at around 10 p.m., officers were patrolling the Topgolf parking lot at 3211 Odyssey Ct. when they observed a handgun in plain view inside a parked black Kia, according to Kelley Munch, Senior Communication Specialist for the City of Naperville.

Officers monitored the vehicle until the driver, Gomez, returned. Munch said officials then investigated and found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, which Gomez allegedly possessed without a valid Firearm Owners Identification card or concealed carry license.

Fourth gun-related arrest near Naperville Topgolf parking lot since early February

Gomez is the fourth person arrested for a gun-related offense in the Naperville Topgolf parking lot since early February.

After a break in arrests from October 2024 to the start of 2025, cases resumed, with three arrests occurring between Feb. 1 and March 1.

The most recent case before Gomez involved Malik Jacorey Gulley, 31, who was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Between August 2023 and October 2024, there were 25 gun-related arrests in the Naperville Topgolf parking lot.

