Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers plans Naperville location  

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, a Kansas-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has its sights set on Naperville with a new location proposed within a multi-tenant commercial development off Route 59.

Plans call for constructing a new outlot building on the east side of Route 59, north of Glacier Park Avenue. The eatery will occupy space within a commercial center at 967 Glacier Park Avenue that currently houses Urban Air Adventure Park and Marshalls.

‘One of the 10 fastest growing in the U.S.’

Brothers Bill and Randy Simon co-founded Freddy’s in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002. They named the eatery after their father, Frederick “Freddy” Simon, a World War II veteran who died in 2020 at age 95.

“(Bill and Randy) vowed to carry on his ideals of patriotism and family,” John Zemenak, an attorney representing the business, said Wednesday in a presentation before the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission.

To date, the company has a presence in 35 states, with more than 400 locations in operation.

“It’s ranked as one of the 10 fastest growing in the U.S.,” Zemenak said of Freddy’s placement in one particular analysis. “Currently, there’s no Freddy’s restaurant in Naperville or the immediate area,”

Alongside its signature custard and steakburgers, Freddy’s menu includes Vienna beef hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, specialty sundaes and blended sundaes (which are referred to as “concretes”).

Zemenak said the restaurant also has carved out a niche by supporting local causes and events.

“Freddy’s is known for their charitable work,” he said. “They regularly partner with local organizations.”

Commissioners back Freddy’s parking variance request

Much of the Planning and Zoning Commission’s review of Freddy’s application focused on parking spaces within the overall development, and how the restaurant’s outlot building would impact it.

The 3,230-square-foot building will consume 47 existing parking spaces, bringing the total number of stalls within the shopping center lot down to 373 spaces.

Gabrielle Mattingly, a community planner with the city, said the proposal will result in a deficit of 36 parking spaces in the overall development, based on a series of technical calculations within the municipal zoning code that factor in such details as building square footage.

For its part, Freddy’s enlisted the services of an outside engineering firm to analyze traffic and parking usage within the development.

Peak demand within the shopping center was noted on Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday. In general, Saturday afternoons were the busiest within the development, and parking stalls were at 70 percent occupancy.

“It really can be characterized as an underutilized parking lot,” Zemenak said of the current layout.

From the perspective of city staff, Mattingly said there were no concerns with the proposal. Commissioners agreed and forwarded the proposal on to the city council with a favorable recommendation.

