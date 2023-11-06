Freshman phenom Jordan Lange and North Central Soccer are making history

North Central College Women’s soccer is a team on a mission this season, going undefeated in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). One of those players who’s taken the season by storm is freshman midfielder Jordan Lange. So far as a Cardinal, she has hit the ground running, scoring 14 goals and recording a freshman-record ten assists while starting every game for the red and white.

Jordan Lange’s soccer journey

Yet, she played her high school soccer just down the road at Metea Valley high school, where she played on Varsity as a freshman with her sister Halle.

“I was so excited to be on varsity in the first place, and I was so thankful to have my sister there too and the coaches, I love them and they were so great as well. So everything just kind of fell into place at high school,” said Lange.

Lange’s impact on the Cardinal Soccer Team

As a junior, Lange would lead Metea Valley to their first-ever state championship on the same field where she now plays college soccer. Lange would face a setback as her senior year was cut short due to injury. Yet, she still had offers to play for some of the nations top programs. Lange chose to stay close to home and play under the CCIW Coach of the Year, Andrew Gamarra.

“We were fortunate to get Jordan, but I think that one thing that makes her special is that she’s bought into the program, and she’s bought into her teammates’ success. I think that’s what makes her a standout. We know we have a good one, and we’re excited to just see her future as it continues to grow in North Central,” said Gamarra.

Being a dynamic playmaker who can score at-will with the ball at her feet. She credits her success to the team, led on the field by senior co-captain and Cardinals all-time assists leader Kaitlyn Cannon.

“Jordan Lange, she’s just a very special player. She’s creative and crafty and it’s not easy coming on to a team, being a freshman and making such a huge impact,” said Cannon.

The rise of North Central College Women’s Soccer

Lange and Cannon are part of a team dominating and making history, having just won the CCIW conference tournament, the Cardinals will play in their first NCAA tournament game against the University of Chicago. Yet, it’s been their impactful and simple philosophy that continues to keep the team grounded throughout the season.

“We’re really intentional about thinking, “Hey, we want to focus on the game in front of us, and I think that’s kept our group level and hungry,” said Gamarra.

As a program that’s on the rise, the Cardinals will have plenty of big games ahead of them. Similar to her time at Metea Valley, Lange is once again part of a team that is going places they’ve never been before.

For NCTV17, I’m Marcel X. Francis

