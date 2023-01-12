A new crop of restaurants is coming to Naperville, one of which may be attached to a celebrity chef.

Ramsay’s Kitchen rumored to open third location in Naperville

Rumored to be opening in the old Ted Montana location at 39 West Jefferson Ave. is famous British chef Gordon Ramsay’s, Ramsay’s Kitchen.

Currently, there are only two Ramsay’s Kitchens in the world, one in Las Vegas and one in Boston. The Naperville location would be the third. The restaurant is described on its website as focusing on Chef Ramsay’s culinary journey around the world and offers an all-day dining menu.

An eagle-eyed Facebook user inquired on the Downtown Naperville page about having seen Ramsay’s Kitchen listed on a Naperville dining guide. When asked about the potential new add, a return comment from Downtown Naperville said, “As soon as we know more/are allowed to post more we will spill the details…we promise! But…yes.”

Currently on Indeed, there are recent job postings by Gordon Ramsay North America, for positions in Naperville, with a description teasing “New location opening in spring 2023!”

Cookies & Dreams set to open in February

For those with a sweet tooth, Cookies & Dreams is expected to open in River Square sometime in February. They’ll offer up more than 12 flavors of cookies for purchase each day, with the ability to build a custom box.

Scott Harris Hospitality expanding with two restaurants

Scott Harris Hospitality is continuing to expand in Naperville as they are set to open two more restaurants in the downtown area.

The first is Davanti Enoteca, a wine bar and Italian restaurant featuring sharable plates. The new Naperville location at 47 E. Chicago Ave. would be the company’s third, with other outposts in Western Springs, Illinois and San Diego, California.

Davanti Enoteca is slated to open its doors in early spring.

The other Scott Harris offering is Smokeshow, set to move in at 22 E. Chicago Avenue. It’s a barbecue restaurant with a Texas style twist. Smokeshow is set to open in mid-February.

Sweetgreen opening later this year

For those looking for a healthier option, Sweetgreen will be opening at 223 S. Main Street, occupying half of the old GAP store. Their focus is fresh salads and nutrition-filled bowls. No specific date has been set, but Tufano said it is expected sometime this year.

VAI’s opening a second restaurant

The Italian-inspired restaurant, VAIs, is opening a second restaurant where Baker’s Square used to be at 796 Route 59. The new restaurant is called Entourage Mindfully Crafted/American Kitchen.

No opening date has been set.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!