Gun-related arrests back again outside Naperville Topgolf

Gun-related arrests have resumed outside the Naperville Topgolf with three people taken into custody over the past month.

Between August 2023 and October 2024, there were 25 gun-related arrests in the Topgolf parking lot at 3211 Odyssey Ct. Although there was a break in arrests from October to the start of 2025, there have now been three from Feb. 1 to March 1.

Naperville Police Commander Rick Krakow said arrests in the parking lot have “all been the result of proactive policing on the part of the Naperville Police Department,” and not in response to any complaints.

Naperville police make three arrests in a month

The most recent arrest was of Malik Jacorey Gulley, 31, who was taken into custody on March 1. While patrolling the parking lot, officers say they saw a firearm in plain view inside the Chicago resident’s vehicle, which was unoccupied at the time.

Also seen were cannabis and open alcohol, according to Krakow. When Gulley and two others returned to the vehicle, they were detained. Gulley was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

On Feb. 11, Lisle resident Jihad Yousef Yasmin was arrested after an incident in the same parking lot. Officers were patrolling the area when “their attention was drawn to a black Mercedes Benz due to a permit being improperly displayed on the vehicle,” Krakow said.

As they surveilled the vehicle, they noticed a firearm in plain view, he said. Officers watched the driver leave the parking lot before pulling over the vehicle nearby. Upon investigation, they found that the firearm had been reported stolen in Chicago.

Yamin was charged with three felony counts of unlawful possession of a weapon without a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification card or concealed carry license. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

On Feb. 1, Boy Deion Perez was arrested similarly to Gulley and Yasmin and was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a controlled substance, the Chicago Tribune reported.

While officers patrolled the parking lot, they allegedly observed suspected drugs in plain view inside a BMW. When Perez and another person returned to the vehicle, they were detained and officers recovered a firearm before arresting Perez.

Police efforts to keep the area safe

Krakow said an additional police presence had been put into place at Topgolf more than a year ago.

“Naperville police officers have focused extra patrols in this area since the fall of 2023 when officers first encountered a firearm and drugs left in plain view in a vehicle at this location,” he said. “Since that time, patrols of that area have been a common occurrence.”

He said the NPD has been cooperating with Topgolf employees to ensure the safety of the area.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!