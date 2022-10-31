Halloween Happening Takes Place In Downtown Naperville

“We are Downtown Naperville. Down on the river walk over by Centennial Beach, and this is our Halloween happening event,” said Andrea Coates, director of recreation and facilities.

About The Event

Throughout the day over 3,000 people visited the event for a fun-filled Halloween event.

“We have about 18 sponsors that we have, and all of our sponsors have brought out games and activities. Then on top of it, we have other extra games and activities going on. We have some bounce houses for the kids to go in. We have a corn maze. A lot of scenery that kids can take photo opportunities, that families can sit and take pictures with the different Halloween scenes. So there’s a lot of activity going on,” said Coates.

Returning To Normal

This is the first time since 2019 that the event has taken place. In 2020 the event was changed because of COVID, and last year the event was canceled due to rain.

“I know for sure we’ve been down here probably 15 years, maybe 20 years, but we’ve actually been running Halloween Happening for close to 30 years. It’s just been crazy. We’ve started out doing some things down at Naper settlement, and we got very large for that area, and so we moved it down here on the Riverwalk,” said Coates.

Costumes And Candy

The event was a perfect way for kids to show off their costumes and get some tasty Halloween candy.

“Just to see the kids and their faces and how excited they are to be down here. There’s so much for them to do and see and they can just walk around and see everybody in costumes. It’s a great event and just happy to have everyone out here and enjoying themselves,” said Coates.

Naperville News 17’s Anthony Yench reports.

